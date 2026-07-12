Kal Pasha has a new girlfriend after his divorce on Love Is Blind UK, so let’s meet her!

During the Love Is Blind UK: After the Altar special, Kal reveals that he has a new girlfriend after his divorce from Sarover, and luckily we know a lot about her!

The pair officially launched their relationship on Instagram seven months ago, right at the start of December 2025. However, it’s likely that they started dating earlier than this as After the Altar was filmed just weeks after the season two reunion which was filmed around August. That means they’ve probably been dating for coming up to once year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kal Pasha (@kaleemxpasha)



According to her Instagram, Kasha’s girlfriend is called Sabz and like him she’s a major fitness enthusiast. Her and Kal have even started their own fitness company together called The Shred Camp, which offers six week shredding transformation programs. And honestly, from the transformation results they post it does actually look very effective!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sabz 🖤 (@sabzyxh)



Sabz has also been very supportive of Kal’s boxing matches, with the two of them also sharing a lot of nutritional eating and fitness tips on their Instagram pages.

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