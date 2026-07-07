Are any couples from season one of Better Late Than Single still together? Let’s find out!

Only two couples came out of Season one of Better Late Than Single, but are either of them still together? Well, it turns out neither has stuck the distance, so let’s find out more about what happened.

Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon

Despite leaving hand in hand in the finale, the pair called it quits after the show with Ha Jeong-mok directly addressing their split in a statement on Instagram, sharing: “Every day the show aired was a time when I had to face my foolish and inadequate self – a period that was both embarrassing and painful. Looking back, I think what was harder than hearing others speak ill of me was the disappointment and shame I felt toward myself.

“I can’t bring myself to easily use the word ‘truth.’ Whatever my true intentions may have been, I believe I cannot undo the consequences my actions have brought. For that reason, whether what appeared on the broadcast was intentional or not, I take full responsibility for it all.

“I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to everyone who felt discomfort or displeasure because of my shortcomings. I am truly sorry.”

Jeong-mok added: “As for Ji-yeon, with whom I became the final couple on the show, we have since broken up. I hesitated to share this out of fear it might invite even more negative reactions, but I felt it wouldn’t be right to hide it from those who loved the program. I’m sorry to those who supported us.

“In truth, I had always believed I was a decent person, so accepting the negative perceptions of me has been confusing and painful. Watching not only myself but also my family get hurt has been so distressing that I think the past month may have been the most difficult time of my life.

“Even so, I am listening carefully and taking to heart every criticism and rebuke you have given me. I will keep reflecting on my shortcomings and strive continuously to become a better person. Please, I ask you not to hate me too much.”

Kang Ji-su and Kim Seung-li

The other couple from season one, Kang Ji-su and Kim Seung-li also split up after the series ended. Appearing on the YouTube series Jung Kyu-min’s Better Late Than Single Talk, Ji-su was asked outright whether the pair had become a real-life couple, and confirmed simply that they didn’t end up dating after the show.

Noh Jae-yun

However, despite not one being one of the original couples in season one of Better Late Than Single, Noh Jae-yun is now happily still together with someone he met 10 months after the show ended.

In an interview, Jae-yun proudly explained that while he was single for 27 years, he was “now happily dating.” He shared: “When I started going to the academy there was a woman next to me. We went to the academy together, we did assignments together, and we talked on KakaoTalk. I got a signal that she was open to me. It was that kind of feeling so I was able to go in confidently.”

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