Here’s what’s going on with the messy rumours about Love Island USA’s Ace and Andreina

Erm, right so there’s currently a leaked phone call involving Love Island USA’s Andreina going viral on X and a very dedicated fan has allegedly claimed that she and Ace hooked up without Chelley knowing.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start from the beginning. Ace and Chelley split up in December just five months after the finale with her confirming: “It really was a tough decision for the both of us and very hard to decide. But when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go, so I think we just got to that decision.”

Fast forward to now and viewers spotted that Chelley had unfollowed both Andreina and Ace, leading to speculation that something had happened between the three. Especially as just this weekend Chelley gave an interview saying that Andreina was her closest friend after the show.

Chelley has unfollowed andreina and ace #LoveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/x5vT63yHak — core 4 (@updatezzzzz) July 5, 2026



Right, so what is the alleged drama going down? A Love Island viewer and complete stranger somehow managed to get Andreina’s number and claimed that he was from a PR agency. The stranger asked the woman who he claims is Andreina whether it’s true that she and Ace hooked up after he split from Chelley.

According to the audio, the woman confirmed that her friends Clarke and Taylor were trying to set the two of them up without Chelley knowing. However none of this happened whilst Chelley and Ace were still dating so there has been no cheating. Andreina also explained that whilst she and Ace had talked and she wanted to catch up with him that they didn’t actually hook up.

During the phone call Andreina claims that she told Chelley what had really happened between her and Ace and she “hadn’t replied.”

Chelley’s friend has since spoken out about the rumours about Ace and Andreina, responding to someone who tweeted: “I don’t think Andreina would even stopp doen to the level of fcking that labubu so I wonder where these rumours are coming from.” Chelley’s friend Awna replied: “But her gigantic ass did ben down that low! Play with somebody else bookie.”



Chelley’s former PR rep also tweeted: “And some of you were trying to drag me when I was co-signing disdain about him … I’ve been around him – not a pleasant person.” However it is unconfirmed this is about Ace and the current situation.

So all in all, Andreina is denying that anything ever happened between her and Ace after he and Chelley split up, whilst her friends seem to be insinuating something did happen.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Taylor, Clarke, Andreina, Chelley and Ace for comment.

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