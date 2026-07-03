Parmida looks unrecognisable before Love Island USA, so here’s all the work she’s had done

Pictures of Parmida from Love Island USA have emerged from before she had plastic surgery, and I genuinely can’t believe how different she looks! So, let’s have a little peek into all the work she’s had done.

The US Sun spoke to Dr Glenn from the Advanced Dermatology Surgery and Laser Center, who compared pictures of Parmida from 2019 to now to assess what kind of plastic surgery work she could have had done.

Nose job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parmida Keshani (@paaarpaaarri)



Dr Glenn believes that Parmida might have had a nose job, saying that her “nasal tip looks more refined on the nose,” with the cast member “possibly having undergone a nose job or another type of surgical reshaping.”

She might have also had her “nasal dorsum altered to look flatter and to correct the ‘bent’ appearing cartilaginous vault.” Dr Glenn also thinks Parmida has had “work done on her cheeks with either a filler or fat transfer.”

Breast augmentation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parmida Keshani (@paaarpaaarri)



Alongside work to her face, Dr Glenn thinks Parmida has had work done to her body, including breast augmentation.

He alleged: “Based on the lift and the increase in fullness, it is apparent that a supersized breast augmentation was likely performed.” He also believes that she might have had a fat transplant or transfer in her bum as there is “visible lift and plumping” now compared to in 2019.

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