Erm, there’s proof that Parmida is completely faking her baby voice on Love Island USA

Right, without trying to sound mean I think we can all agree that Parmida has a major baby voice going on in the Love Island USA villa. However, it turns out there’s some serious evidence that she’s actually been putting it on, so let’s look into it!

A TikTok posted in January shows Parmida talking about some homemade cookies that one of her clients bought for her, and genuinely her voice sounds entirely different. Whilst it doesn’t sounds unrecognisable, it just sounds like a normal voice. If you compare this to the voice she has in the Love Island USA villa it’s clear Parmida is hamming the baby voice up.

Parmida has had a lot of criticism about her voice, with viewers noticing that she really stretches her words out, something she clearly didn’t used to do. She’s also turned off the comments on her TikTok video from back in January, so it seems like a lot of people were having some serious thoughts about her voice too.

But her voice isn’t the only thing about Parmida that seems to have changed, as resurfaced pictures of her show her looking unrecognisable before Love Island have emerged. According to The US Sun, she “got boob job, nose job and butt injections” fairly recently, and I do think she looks vastly different.

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