All the net worths of the insanely wealthy Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip cast

The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are Bravo royalty and have been on Real Housewives for literally over a decade. They’ve gotten extremely wealthy over the years, so here’s the full breakdown of the RHUGT cast’s net worths.

1. Kyle Richards – $100 million

One of the most iconic cast members and the wealthiest is Kyle. Her net worth ranges from $100 million to $120 million. It’s a combined figure with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, rather than just hers alone.

She built her wealth as a child actress in the 1970s, and her income comes from real estate ventures, businesses, and reality TV contracts.

2. Luann de Lesseps – $25 million

Luann has spent 13 seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City and has a reported net worth of around $25 million. Besides her salary from Real Housewives, she’s built her income through music, writing, and real estate investments.

3. Vicki Gunvalson – $7 million

Before joining The Real Housewives of Orange County back in 2006 as an OG, Vicky founded a life insurance firm in the 90’s called Coto Insurance and Financial Services. She also reportedly earned a salary of 4450,000 per season during her peak on RHOC.

4. Gizelle Bryant – $2.5 million

Besides her The Real Housewives of Potomac salary, Gizelle owns her EveryHue Beauty makeup line and has written a novel titled “My Word.”

5. Lisa Barlow – $2 million

Starring on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since its debut in 2020, Lisa and her husband co-founded a Utah-based premium tequila company that launched in 2007 called Vida Tequila. Lisa has also created LUXE marketing, an experiential marketing company.

6. Porsha Williams – $1.5 million

After getting a divorce, Porsha’s income lowered and put her around $1.5 million. Now, her income streams include her The Real Housewives of Atlanta salary, a hair extension brand, and a luxury bedding line.

7. Teresa Giudice – $500,000

Despite reportedly being Bravo’s highest-paid Housewife per season and being an OG The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, Teresa’s net worth is only $500,000. She filed for bankruptcy and has restitution payments due to her 2014 federal fraud conviction, where she served 11 months in federal prison.

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