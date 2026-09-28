Jay Vinnedge and his wife speak out after comments about his sexuality on Traitors: New Blood

Traitors: New Blood contestant Jay Vinnedge and his wife have both spoken out after comments about his sexuality emerged after it was revealed on the most recent episode he was married to a woman.

Both Jay and his wife Danielle addressed the claims from viewers that he was actually secretly gay, with one person on X tweeting at the time: “The reveal that he’s married to a woman was the biggest gag of the season so far.”

The reveal that he’s married to a woman was the biggest gag of the season so far https://t.co/DHQFS7X9kK — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 26, 2026



Danielle posted a video addressing the comments on Instagram, sharing: “As I was scrolling my own FYP this morning, I saw a bunch of reaction videos like this. Like, that was the most insane part of last night’s episode. What do you mean? I’m not dumb, girls. I know how this appears. Okay, but I need you guys to stop talking to me like I’m a f**king idiot, okay? But let’s just recap a few things.”

She shared that she and Jay have been together since 2007, and it’s not the first time he’s been accused of being gay.

Danielle explained that there can be ” very masculine-presenting gay guys, there can be very gay-appearing straight guys.” She joked that Jay has “the most severe ADHD” and that he “couldn’t organise an affair, let alone an affair with a man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Leah Vinnedge (@daniellevinnedge)



Danielle continued, saying that yes Jay can twirl, sing and taught her how to do eyeliner in high school and that even straight after they got married she was getting messages saying that she was “a beard.”

She then asked viewers to “get out of her DM’s” and added that at the end of the day “he’s just a sassy guy.”

Jay also made his own video on Instagram, clarifying that just because he’s more “effeminate” doesn’t mean he’s gay, and that ultimately he was simply playing the game as authentically as he could be.

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