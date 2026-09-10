They’re former delinquents, so here’s who’s still together across all seasons of Badly in Love

Netflix’s Badly in Love seasons one and two saw a few delinquent couples come out of the experiment. They all worked hard to make connections with their fellow yankii contestants, so here’s who’s still together across all seasons of Badly in Love.

Season one – Baby and Tsu-chan

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Baby and Tsu-chan left as a couple after he interrupted another confession to choose Baby. They remain together and are happier than ever! Tsu-chan opened up to Model Press in 2025, saying: “She’s a good person, she has her own personality, and I’m growing to like her more and more the more I’m with her. We’re going on dates too.”

Season two – Assun and Ma-kun

Ma-Kun often appears in the background of Assun’s social media posts, so it’s believed they’re still dating. Assun has been spending time on holiday, getting massages and enjoying herself. She and Ma-Kun were the final couple and admitted they have strong feelings.

From Nagoya City, Assun is the eldest cast member at 30 years old. For work, she’s the number one hostess at a hostess bar in Nagoya. Ma-kun works as an MMA fighter in Gunma. The 28 year old is an ex-yakuza member, the Japanese mafia. You would think that he’s super cocky, but he’s honestly really shy.

Season two – Kazu-kun and Ruru

Although Kazu-kun is a host on the show, people are convinced he’s dating Ruru, as their social media posts usually show them in the same spots. However, neither of them has confirmed the speculation. They’ve also been secretly wearing matching couple outfits!

Kazu-kun was introduced as a new cast member in episode three of Badly in Love season two. He’s 30 years old and helps run a host club and shisha bar, Club Romeo. He’s also a content creator with over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

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