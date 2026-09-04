The full horrific details of Nathan Gallagher’s alleged assault on Gael Cameron have emerged

Nathan has 'categorically denied choking the victim or covering her mouth in any way'

Below Deck cast member Nathan Gallagher was arrested on domestic violence charges in Australia late last year after allegedly assaulting his partner, Gael Cameron.

As confirmed by Us Weekly and initially reported by Rolling Stone, Nathan was charged with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing] a person without consent and common assault” in December 2025, according to a police memo.

Per the New South Wales Police statement, Nathan was arrested on December 27, 2025, following an alleged incident that took place after Christmas.

According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the full horrific details of the alleged assault between Nathan Gallagher and his Below Deck co-star and partner Gael Cameron have emerged.

A police report alleged: “[Nathan] entered the bedroom, the argument renewed, and he became violent,” with things becoming physical between the pair between 3am and 7am.

When Nathan “used one hand to cover the mouth and nose of the victim,” she “tried to pull away and [Nathan] persisted, continuing to cover her mouth so that the victim was unable to breathe at certain points.”

As Gael tried to scream, Nathan became “increasingly aggressive.” The report continued: “During the struggle, the victim has fallen to the floor of the bedroom between the bed and the wardrobe trying to break free from [Nathan]… while trying to hold on to the edge of the bed where their six-month-old son was lying … [He] continued to restrict the victim’s breathing by holding both hands over the victim’s mouth,” the police stated.

“While preventing the victim from breathing and making noise, [he] held the victim down on the bedroom floor, wrapping his legs around the victim to better control her.”

Gael was able to strike Nathan in the mouth with her elbow it “only angered him further.”

“[He] placed both of his hands around the victim’s neck applying enough pressure which made her unable to breathe. The victim used her legs to try and kick him off her and scream for help. [Nathan] used an open right palm and struck her on the left side of the jaw,” the report continued. “This caused pain and swelling.”

Gael then attempted to leave with their son, however Nathan allegedly followed her into the bathroom, where he “used both hands to grip the neck of the victim and whilst applying force lifted her up … [she] was unable to breathe during this time.”

“After some time, he has held the victim from behind, holding her wrists and wrapping his arms and legs around the victim, holding her down on the bed,” the police report went on.

The next morning, Nathan continued fighting with Gael but she was able to escape and leave with their son to her brother’s house. After the police were called, she was seen in a “highly distressed and emotional” state, and had “bruising along her legs, arm, left side of her face, swelling to the face and a laceration inside of her lip consistent with a blow to the face.”

When getting arrested, Nathan did admit to holding Gael down and wrapping his arms around her. However, he “categorically denied choking the victim or covering her mouth in any way, or punching her.”

The report stated: “He admitted holding her down and wrapping her up, but claimed it was to calm her down.”

Below Deck cast member Nathan Gallagher also released a statement to Rolling Stone where he shares that “only one side” of the story regarding his arrest for alleged assault against Gael was shown.

In a statement released to Rolling Stone, Nathan started off by saying that he’s “willing to respond because I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.”

“I understand NSW Police have confirmed my arrest in December 2025. What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation,” Nathan said.

He goes on to say that he has “contemporaneous video footage from the night in question, as well as messages and other records” that he believes “provides important context and show events that have not been publicly reported.”

Nathan then reveals that he’s willing to provide the relevant footage to the public so “you can make your own assessment of what it shows.”

“There are also other matters surrounding the relationship that I have never discussed publicly, including circumstances surrounding the breakdown of our relationship, previous allegations she made about a former partner, and financial matters relating to the purchase of an apartment in Sydney. I have retained documentation and communications relating to those matters as well.”

Nathan clarifies that he won’t be releasing the private documents or making accusations on Instagram, and instead will “deal with it through the appropriate channels.”

However, he doesn’t “believe it is fair for one version of events to be presented publicly as though it is the complete story when there is evidence that may materially contradict or provide significant context to that account.”

“I’m not claiming I was perfect. I wasn’t. I made mistakes, and I will take responsibility for my own actions. But I will not accept being portrayed solely through one person’s account of a relationship when there is another side and evidence relating to it.”

Nathan’s biggest concern is his son, he says, whom he shares with fellow Below Deck cast member Gael Cameron. “One day he will be old enough to see everything that has been said about his parents, and I don’t want his childhood turned into a public battle.”

His number one priority is being recognised as his father, having a relationship with their son, and finding a way with Gael to “move forward and co-parent peacefully.”

Nathan ends his statement by saying: “I’m not looking for revenge, and not asking anyone to take my side. I simply want the opportunity for the other side to be heard and for the evidence to be considered.”

He was due in court in September 1st, but failed to appear when he was called. Gael Cameron was also present to give evidence in the hearing, and as a result of Nathan’s non-attendance, prosecutors told Judge Lacy they could not proceed.

According to The Daily Mail, Prosecutor Sergeant Aruzza told the court: “We believe the defendant is offshore at this time.”

The prosecution recommended that the magistrate issue a warrant for Nathan’s arrest that would mean he would have to be brought before the court. Judge Lacy said that immigration records showed that Nathan is “currently overseas.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police prosecutors asked Judge Janine Lacy to convict Nathan Gallagher in his absence, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. Burwood Local Court also confirmed to news.com.au that Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher has been convicted in absence on all three charges following the warrant for arrest.

As well as having a warrant out for his arrest in Australia due to not showing up to court, Nathan is also wanted in Ireland for the same reason.

According to the Donegal Daily, there is also a warrant for his arrest out in Ireland, which was issued at Dungloe District Court on April 8, 2025 after Nathan failed to appear in court. He is charged with assaulting another man and causing him harm at Main Street, Dungloe, on August 7, 2022. That charge is contrary to section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The police have since released Nathan’s mugshot to the public, alongside a warning “not to approach” him as they believe he is dangerous.

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