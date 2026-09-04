Zach reveals he did apologise to Trinity during the Love Island USA reunion but it was cut

Zach has spoken out about the Love Island USA reunion, claiming that much of what he said was actually completely edited out, including an apology to Trinity over his role in the drama surrounding her relationship with Bryce.

“They cut majority of all the stuff I spoke about, which I have no idea why,” Zach said, explaining that one of the remaining sections focused on his friendship with Bryce and therefore contributed to what he described as a narrative that “all I talk about is Bryce.”

According to Zach, one of the main subjects he discussed at the reunion was the controversy surrounding Bryce and Trinity, particularly the idea that he had tried to interfere with their relationship and break them up.

Zach shared that he did actually apologise to Trinity during the Love Island USA reunion but it had been axed. He said Andy asked him directly whether he had been trying to break Bryce and Trinity up, The reunion then aired a compilation of clips showing Zach discussing the pair’s connection.

He explained that, at the time, Bryce had come to him as a friend seeking advice, and he gave him what he genuinely believed was the best advice at the time.

“In that moment, my friend came to me for some advice, I gave him the best advice that I thought was at the time. And look, I was wrong. I said this at the reunion, I held my hands up and apologized,” he said.

Zach argued that the situation was more complicated than what viewers saw, pointing out that Bryce and Trinity themselves had expressed doubts about their relationship at the time, and said he was simply voicing those concerns privately to his friend.

“Once me and Trinity had that conversation about how much she does like him, it never got brought up again,” he explained.

However, the viewers still got the impression he was trying to break Trinity and Bryce up, as he explained: “Obviously, the outside world didn’t move on, and they just thought I was trying to break them up, which wasn’t the case. I literally love them both, we’re all f*cking friends, you know what I mean?”

Zach also addressed the comment he made in Casa Amor, when he stated that “if I wanted to, I would have brought her back” in regards to Alannah.

He explained that at the time he was told he wasn’t allowed to talk about her, revealing: “I got told I couldn’t speak about Alannah, and in my head, I was just going along with the narrative that she was never kicked out of Casa, and that’s why I said it. In hindsight, definitely shouldn’t have said it, hold my hands up.”

His intention was always to return to Kayda, clarifying: “It wasn’t that I was trying to lie to Kadya, I was just trying to kind of convey that regardless of whatever happened in Casa, I was always going to come back to Kadya.”

Zach also sadly shared that he’s realised after the Love Island USA reunion that he and Kayda are always going to face backlash, and he’s sick of defending their relationship.

“I’ve just realized like no matter what me and Kadya do, we’re always going to be up for scrutiny in the villa, outside the villa. We’re never going to please you guys. To be honest with you, I’m just done with it. I’m not, I don’t care what you guys think anymore. We’re going to do our thing.”

He added: “This is the last time I’m going to speak about all this stuff. After this video, I’m going back to posting like normal. I just wanted to address this now and get it done.”

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