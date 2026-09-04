Resurfaced TikTok alleges that Love Island USA’s Kayda bullied a trans classmate in high school

A TikTok video from a user named James alleging that Kayda Bosse from Love Island USA called him transphobic slurs in high school has resurfaced following recent bullying allegations.

The original TikTok video James posted in June went viral, with over 3.7 million views. It’s a video of James in the background lip-syncing to a song with the text: “When a pick-me girl who bullied me for being trans in school is on this season of Love Island and I’m not the only one from [New Hampshire] talking about how awful she is.”

He didn’t outright name Kayda, but liked a comment that read, “Kayda?” as a subtle confirmation. He then shares the reason behind making the video in the first place: “What do I get out of this besides transphobic people in my comments? I thought it was funny. I thought it was a coincidence. It’s a small world, one of my old bullies is on Love Island.”

In follow-up videos posted a few days after the original in June, James revealed that Kayda allegedly called him slurs. He claims she called him a “tra**y” and made comments like, “Oh you wanna be a boy so bad. You’ll never be a real boy, you’ll always be a girl.”

James also claims that Kayda called his best friend a “d*ke” because they had short hair and would also allegedly bully them over their weight “because they weren’t stick thin.” They also got called “f*g” and “fa**ot.”

This video has resurfaced after she received bullying allegations from viewers following her behaviour during the Love Island USA reunion. Another video was shared during her time in the Love Island USA villa of her slapping her friend and calling her fat.

Appearing on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, Owen asked Kayda: “There were some allegations about you being a bully, do you want to address that?”

Kayda quickly shut down the claims that she’s a bully and shared that the people who shared the videos of her whilst she was in the Love Island USA villa “were never actually friends of mine.”

When Melanie was talking about how she was so confident when she was bigger just to lose the weight and keep Kayda as a close friend… #loveislandusa #loveislandreunion pic.twitter.com/GbB6ZyhMwn — Scarlet (@ScarRomero227) September 1, 2026

She explained: “I don’t think I ever was. I stand on business and call people out if they wrong me, and some people don’t like that. The people who put out videos about me were never actually friends of mine.”

When she was then asked who the “strangest person to resurface after the show” was, Kayda revealed: “Just old friends who hadn’t talked to me in a while suddenly wanting to grab lunch or commenting on my posts — I don’t even respond. It’s a weird feeling, but also kind of nice to just ignore it.”

His claims are the only evidence so far, and Kayda has not yet responded to the allegations against her.

Reality Shrine reached out for comment but Kayda Bosse did not respond.

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