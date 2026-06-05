Wild video exposes Love Island USA’s Kayda savagely slapping and calling her friend fat

A video has been resurfaced which appears to show Love Island USA‘s bombshell Kayda slapping her friend and calling her fat. It comes from high school, which seemingly makes it look like Kayda whacks her friend in the face, and in another clip, is fatshaming her.

In the villa, Kayda has already kissed both Bryce and Zach in bed, but several years ago, a group of high school kids were hanging out when one of them slapped another girl twice. Then, she said, “So, every time you sit up, I was thinking, ‘You look like a fat woman.'”

“You sit up how a baby sits up. You lift your back up before your head, but listen,” she added, before the video panned to her friend laughing and smiling. The person who shared the video also made claims, saying Kayda “became a bully obsessed with her looks.”

The person claimed they grew up together and alleged: “She jumped me in the bathroom at a football game with a bunch of her friends once, said to me when I weighed a lot more, ‘No one likes the fat friend,’ then when I lost a ton of weight, I saw her in public.”

“She was so weird saying, ‘You look as skinny as me now,’ and I said, “Yeah I look good right,” girl bye,” they added. Since the videos were posted, the creator appears to have removed them, as well as her account, but they were screen-recorded and shared to Reddit and X.

Allegedly, Kayda was 18 in the videos, and is now 22. The same creator also alleged: “Everything she’s doing is for fame or the money, she has no intentions on actually having a relationship, sad tbh.” For now, it’s just one set of claims, and we don’t know the video context.

Another person wrote: “I haven’t talked to her since hs but I’ve heard from reliable sources she’s the same Kayda I knew. Also high school for us was only 3 years ago.” However, a colleague of Kayda’s has said: “she’s my been my coworker for 5 yrs everyone at work loves her.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Kayda’s representatives for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.