All the wild Love Island USA season eight controversies already causing backlash

One girl has been kicked off before she even entered the villa, while another contestant is being ripped for following Donald Trump. Basically, Love Island USA has already been chaotic, and it’s been just two days. Forget the FBI, everyone watching has been digging!

Vasana was kicked off for racial slur

Yasana has apologised after she was dumped from the show. A couple of videos of her using a racial slur came out, which was taken during her teenage years. She wrote: “There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry. I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words.”

Gabriel accused of being MAGA

Gabriel follows Donald Trump on Instagram, leading people to accuse him of being a right-wing MAGA supporter. Some people have said that just because he follows him doesn’t mean he’s right-wing politically, but he’s already being labelled the “cast Trumpie.”

Trinity is already getting slammed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)

Trinity doesn’t follow President Donald Trump, but she follows Nicki Minaj, who has recently been open about supporting MAGA. “I’m from a small town. You could be dating someone and that might be your second cousin. Ew. So I just want a fresh start,” she said.

However, Trinity could genuinely just be a fan of Nicki, as she’s been making music for years. Just because she follows her doesn’t mean she’s a Trump supporter. She also doesn’t appear to follow any other MAGA supporters in the public eye.

Sincere’s ex-girlfriend speaks out

@allymlewis like lets be grown and own up to our mistakes boo dont play dumb 🤥 ♬ I am ᑕOᑎᖴᑌᘔᘔᒪᗴᗪ – J.hauntyn

Sincere Rhea has been on Love Island USA for all but five minutes and yet his ex-girlfriends are already piping up about what he’s really like. Even people he was in the talking stage with are having their say, with one alleged ex, Ally Lewis, saying she’s “not here to air business.”

Ally posted a photo of them together with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my best friend,” which appears to be from when they were together. She wrote, “Sincerely don’t GAF and posting my ex because what’s he gonna do,” saying he’s “going to be a villa favourite.”

She revealed he’s about 5ft 10in and, in a separate video, claimed, “Guys trying to explain themselves after getting caught being sneaky MFs and expecting us to believe the most unbelievable lies a human could ever come up with,” but this could be about literally any of her exes.

Kenzie’s family defend her after Trump video

Kenzie reportedly reposted a video of someone getting deported, and has shared videos with USA and Trump flags. Her management posted a statement: “Let’s remind ourselves perspectives change as you move into adulthood ESPECIALLY over the span of 5+ years!”

In the deportation video, the initial video poster was talking about disliking Trump and deportation, which people believe suggests Kenzie is left-wing. However, her brother has now defended her, claiming their family is anti-Trump and that the video was taken in a friend’s room.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Trinity, Gabriel and Kenzie for comment.

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