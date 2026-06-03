Love Island USA’s Sincere was a college hurdler, so what exactly did he do before the villa?

Sincere from Love Island USA is the college hurdler who switched up the track for the villa over summer. He’s already a big-time champion, having been successful in the NCAA All-American Big Ten, as well as the 60mH Champ Big XII indoor and outdoor champs.

He was in the senior class at University of Miami for sprints and hurdles during 2022 to 2024, after going to St. Augustine Prep High School from 2020 to 2021. The former Division I track athlete even won the Big Ten 60h championship in 2021, so he’s had a busy life!

Sincere won bronze medal at his first big career stint, in the Big Ten Indoor Championships in 2019. He was a member of the 4x400m relay team. It looks like May 2025 was the last time he competed, in the NCAA Division I West First Round, where he came 16th and 15th.

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He’s also a Texas Tech alumni, as well as a former Miami Hurricanes Track & Field/Cross Country student. Alongside running track, Sincere earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication and Media Studies in 2024, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Sincere began his studies at Texas Tech in May 2025, where he secured a graduate certificate in Sports Studies. He’s still there now, and was spotted doing hurdles in January alongside his fellow hurdlers. He’s also been leading Hard Work Beats Talent Training there.

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In November, slots opened to be trained by the man himself, which involves youth, high-school, college and professional athletes of all sports practising basketball, baseball, soccer, and track. He essentially launched his own coaching brand, just six months before the villa.

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