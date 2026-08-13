She asked to be on Harry Jowsey’s podcast, so here’s what Sam’s been up to since Let’s Marry Harry

Sam Kruse ended up leaving Let’s Marry Harry after Harry Jowsey lied to her face about having sex with Amber Mozo. She’s been off the show for a while now, so what has Sam been up to since leaving Let’s Marry Harry?

Sam left Let’s Marry Harry when it came down to the final three fiancés during episode seven. Before leaving, Sam actually introduced her family to Harry, but talking to her mom resurfaced old concerns that Harry hadn’t been completely honest with Sam. She decided to head home after this.

Speaking to Swooon, Harry shared why he decided to lie to Sam, saying: “You know, that’s a difficult one, and I think I was doing a lot of mental gymnastics with that because Amber did ask me to not say anything. So I didn’t want to upset her by telling everyone our business.”

However, he admitted “it was hard” to have to lie to Sam and the other women, “because you have to lie to someone to protect someone else, but then also that kinda takes away from the other person’s experience.”

Where is Sam now and what has she been up to since?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Kruse🐉 (@samkruseee)

According to her Instagram, she’s had some fun travelling around the world in the past year. She’s been to Costa Rica, Miami, and Mykonos to name a few of her holiday spots.

The 24 year old still lives in Los Angeles and works as an OnlyFans creator and founder of her SamChatAI business, where she uses AI generated clones of herself to discuss trends on social media, according to her LinkedIn.

She posted four days ago on Instagram giving an update on how she found the entire Let’s Marry Experience, and it was all pretty positive. “Watching everything now has given me so much insight and perspective, and it’s crazy realising how much I’ve grown even since filming last year,” Sam said.

As for where Sam and Harry stand… he just posted an Instagram story responding to the comment: “Did you connect with Sam later part of the show for the differences to resolve?”

Harry revealed that the two haven’t spoken at all since the show which is “totally fine” with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

He said that the only thing she’s said to him was asking to come on his Boyfriend Material podcast. “We’ll have to see what happens with that,” Harry said. He said that he thinks she made the right decision and he’s “gotta respect her decision.”

Harry ended the story with saying that: “I wish her all the best, she’s a great girl we had a great time it was really special.”

Sam’s only response to Harry’s story was reposting it to her Instagram story with the caption “Talk soon @harryjowsey.”

So, it appears that they’re on somewhat good terms and that more will ultimately be revealed during the reunion.

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