It’s not that clear, so how long ago were Amber and Harry married on Let’s Marry Harry?

Harry Jowsey ends up marrying Amber Mozo during the finale of Let’s Marry Harry. There have been rumours that the two have since split, so how long were Harry and Amber actually married for?

Shooting took place from October 15th to November 20th, according to Backstage. So, Harry and Amber got married in late November 2025.

This means the fiancés had only two months to fall in love with Harry and decide to marry him. Which, with his dating record, I wouldn’t be convinced that’s enough time.

In January 2026, just two months after filming wrapped, Harry started sharing videos featuring Anna Paul, a popular Australian influencer. However, they both claimed they were good friends and had never even kissed.

But if they were making videos together in January 2026 after Harry got married in November 2025, we think that Harry and Amber were only “married” for one month.

So, did they end up getting a divorce?

Well, according to Reality Steve, whilst they did get married, it was never actually made legal because they never signed the marriage certificate. This is different to other shows such as Love Is Blind, where the weddings are legally binding.

So it was a marriage for appearances, and the two never got legally married. Thank god if it only lasted a month.

Luckily for them, if their marriage wasn’t legally binding, then it means that it would have been a lot easier for them to split, especially as Amber has already been divorced before.

Rumours that Amber has a new boyfriend were circulating because of some Instagram posts she made. But Amber has addressed those claims and confirmed to Reality Shrine that the two are just friends.

“I work as a travel photographer for Alex’s luxury travel retreats called Omertà. I know him because I grew up in Hawaii with him, and he dates my friend,” Amber told us.

The reunion for Let’s Marry Harry hasn’t been filmed yet and is set to premiere on August 26th, so in two weeks. It will premiere at 9 pm Eastern Time/6 pm Pacific Time. It will stream on Netflix as its own special event, separate from the rest of the season.

Now ee just have a few weeks until all the season one drama of Let’s Marry Harry comes to a head, and it’s revealed where Amber and Harry stand.

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