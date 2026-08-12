Dannelle speaks out about Harry marrying Amber Mozo over her in Let’s Marry Harry finale

The Let’s Marry Harry finale has finally come out, with Harry Jowsey ultimately choosing to get married to Amber Mozo over Dannelle, something that completely blindsided her.

During the episode, Dannelle was sat in her wedding dress as Harry called off their engagement, as he told her: “I’ve really fallen in love with you. But this past week, I started second-guessing everything.”

Dannelle told Tudum that after their conversation she’d just assumed that Harry wasn’t ready for marriage, recalling: “If he’s not marrying me today, he’s not getting married.”

It was only later that she realised he was actually getting married to Amber, as she worked it out with her friends and family who happened to be staying at the same hotel as all of Amber’s family. She explained: “It was pretty easy to figure out that everyone was on their way to the wedding. I didn’t sleep that whole night. I was up till 4:00 a.m.”

However, Dannelle needed worry too much about not getting married to him as according to Reality Steve, Amber and Harry Jowsey aren’t actually together after Let’s Marry Harry. He claims that the pair split up earlier this year and that as their marriage wasn’t legally binding because they never signed the marriage certificate it was a fairly simple split.

However, all of this is just speculation at the moment so I guess we’ll have to wait until the official reunion which airs on August 26th to find out what’s really going on with everything.

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