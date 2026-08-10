Every savage thing Amber Mozo has said about Harry Jowsey since Let’s Marry Harry

Amber Mozo has spoken out about Harry Jowsey multiple times since Let’s Marry Harry aired, and she’s not exactly holding back, like, at all. She’s been absolutely savage, calling him “the funniest person in the world” to the “world’s biggest red flag,” and I rate her honesty.

In one video, Amber said: “24 hours until the world’s biggest man hater attempts to date the world’s biggest red flag.” And while she nor Harry follows one another, she wrote in a Q&A: “Unfortunately I have to admit Harry is one of the funniest people in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

She said: “He’s stupid and stressful to date,” and called him a “giraffe” because of his towering height. As for Amber turning up as her complete and authentic self, she was taking this dating thing pretty seriously and said: “I was there to see if Harry was husband material.”

Amber also said that “scaring men is her love language” and that she “unlocked so many levels last year from within.” She also touched on how their families are both from New Zealand, which is “so rare and wild” – and yet, she “had no idea if she was right for the experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

She also said she’s “good at goodbyes” in May and shared a quote that reads: “The love genuine over here, that’s why it ain’t for everybody.” And to be honest, Amber has given some hints about where she stands with Harry, as she had “one lover” in January.

As for why Harry lied about sleeping with Amber to the other girls, and if he regrets it, he recently shared with Swooon, “That was a really difficult thing, but at the end of the day, if someone says don’t tell anyone that we slept together, then I’ll just have to respect that.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.