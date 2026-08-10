Here’s who makes the most money on OnlyFans out of the Double Lives of Suburban Wives cast

They all started making spicy content to support their family financially, and most of them have turned this into their full-time jobs. So, we’ve ranked all the Double Lives of Suburban Wives cast members by who’s the wealthiest, from most to least.

1. Brianna ‘Bri’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri C (@briannacoppagee)

Brianna is the wealthiest cast member on Double Lives of Suburban Wives. She’s told Swooon that, “What began as a financial pivot quickly catapulted Brianna and Phillip into overnight success, making them the wealthiest couple in the group.”

In 2024, she made $2 million on OnlyFans, according to ABC. Before joining the site, she only made $42,000 as a teacher. After being fired from her teaching position, she quickly embraced OnlyFans as her full-time job and has been super successful ever since. So, if she’s kept up her success since 2024, she’s made an estimated $4 million.

2. Tammy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Swingz (@erikaswingzofficial)

Tammy’s been making adult content for 13 years, which is the longest out of any member of the Double Lives of Suburban Wives cast. Going under the alias Erika Swingz, she charges $350 for a live video call with her.

3. Heather

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather 📺 Cast Member | Double Lives of Suburban Wives (@hellahotwifeofficial)

Heather claims that their content business earns “the most money” of anyone else in the group. She’s been making content since 2019 and has kept the whole thing under wraps. Which to keep a secret this big for seven years is pretty impressive, and they must rake in tons of money to make it worth it.

4. Emily

Emily has built a “highly successful niche adult platform” that her husband, Nathan, helps manage. According to her website, she links to 10 different platforms you can find and buy her content on, including OnlyFans.

5. Macy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macy Lisenby (@_macylisenby)

As revealed in the trailer for Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Macy’s content makes her tons of money. “She would shower and walk away with four or five grand,” her husband Jim says. He’s also a day trader, so collectively they’re pretty wealthy.

6. Megan

Megan is also a former teacher who was publicly ousted alongside Bri. She’s relied on her saucy content ever since being fired in 2024, so she hasn’t built up the wealth like some of her other co-stars. She first started to pay off her student loan debt, so we assume most of her earnings have gone towards that and supporting her family.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.