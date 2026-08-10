She’s the richest member of Double Lives of Suburban Wives, so let’s meet Brianna Coppagee

After being fired from her teaching job, Brianna “Bri” Coppage is now the wealthiest cast member on Double Lives of Suburban Wives. Here’s everything we know about Bri from Double Lives of Suburban Wives.

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She’s 31 years old and is a mum and former high school English teacher. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, like the rest of the cast, her life “was flipped upside down,” after being ousted as an OnlyFans creator, she told Parade.

In 2023, her spicy content was discovered, and she was placed on leave. Bri ultimately resigned, but she says it “completely changed everything about my life.” At the time, she was featured in the news and had her name and face “blasted all over the country.”

Her co-star and co-worker at the time was Megan, who also ended up being forced out due to her content. “We both were doing content secretly; we didn’t know,” Bri said. “And then when I got found out, she got scared, she took everything down. Because she didn’t want to be found out.”

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Megan participated in a show on Bri’s page and chose to keep her face out of it. Unfortunately, that just re-sparked an investigation into her, and it “spiralled from there for her,” Bri explained.

On top of losing her teaching job, Brianna and her husband, Phillip, have been “de-banked from numerous banks for lawful transactions.” So while she’s been extremely successful from it, it’s not all positive for Bri.

“People just don’t like my presence just because of what I do,” Bri opened up. She was even kicked out of the gym with her friends and co-stars because of what they do for work. Despite them all getting into the business to support their families, they still face stigma and pushback from their communities.

Brianna and Phil also have a joint Instagram account @bri_and_phil where they share behind-the-scenes looks into their lives.

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