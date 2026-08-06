She’s a successful OnlyFans creator, so let’s meet Let’s Marry Harry star Sam Kruse

Sam Kruse is one of the cast members on Let’s Marry Harry, and she’s also a very successful OnlyFans creator, so let’s find out more about her!

Sam is 24 and was born in California, but now lives in LA and works as a content creator and business owner. She also has a successful OnlyFans business and casually owns an indoor soccer arena that she rents out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Kruse🐉 (@samkruseee)



Sam Kruse shared with Tudum that she never originally planned to do OnlyFans, and only did it as a way to get back at her ex boyfriend, explaining: “It actually blew up and changed the trajectory of my life.” Her account includes a lot of streaming and gaming content.

According to The Cinemaholic, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from California State University, Chico. In 2020, she made a brief appearance as the girlfriend in the short film Yes, It’s That Good! and also starred in Fighting Olympus as an executive assistant in 2023, according to her IMDb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Kruse🐉 (@samkruseee)



She also launched her own SamChatAI business in 2024, using AI generated clones of herself to discuss trends on social media, according to her LinkedIn. She shared on LinkedIn: “As the creator of SamChatAI, I specialize in AI-powered content and was recently selected as a key speaker for Heygen Technology’s private event, where I’ll demonstrate my expertise in clone avatar creation.”

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