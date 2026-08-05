Melanie is following all her Love Island USA co-stars but one in brutal snub

Yikes, it looks like there’s a messy post villa feud happening in front of our eyes after Love Island USA, so here’s what’s going on.

It turns out that Melanie is following everyone from the Love Island USA cast, except for Kenzie… and people think it’s a rather deliberate snub. So what could have caused it?

Well, early in the season you might remember that Kenzie and Melanie were in a bit of a love triangle with Corbin, with some of the girls feeling like Melanie should have given Kenzie space to explore her connection. However, Melanie didn’t think she should have to stop talking to Corbin as she was interested in him, which created some friction between the pair.

Things got messier when Kenzie and Melanie had a candid conversation in the villa about their friendship. Kenzie shared that she’d considered Melanie to be a close friends, however Melanie said she felt Kenzie hadn’t always acted like one, bringing up moments where Kenzie had prioritized other connections over her.

Straight after Love Island USA ended, and Kenzie was caught talking about Melanie during a live, and whilst what she said wasn’t heard, the aftermath was as Sol walked away and told Kenzie that “hopefully everyone didn’t hear that.”

Kenzie addressed the moment during her appearance on Call Her Daddy, explaining: ” Me and Jaiden were definitely talking about them but not in an awful way. I f*cking love Melanie and I’m gonna stand by her. I feel like we were just saying she did get a lot more screen time than a lot of other people who were in couples that wanted to talk. But it was never any sh*t talking, I would never talk sh*t about my girl. And Jaiden likes her as well, so.”

However, given that Melanie still isn’t following Kenzie, it seems like the love might be a bit more one sided… Especially as Kenzie is following her.

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