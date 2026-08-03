Ashley from The Ultimatum breaks silence on her ‘affair’ with Blake ‘away from cameras’

Ashley from The Ultimatum is now speaking out on the rumours surrounding her and Blake allegedly having a secret affair, when cameras were put away. Her ex-fiance Killian first made the claims, which she denies, but says she’ll “own up where she’s messed up.”

“The timing of it and not coming forward with it as I should have, I went about it wrong. I take accountability and apologise. I’ve apologised to Hayley, most importantly, because we are friends. A lot of people think I owe Killian an apology,” she told Baddie Besties.

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At the time Ashley and Blake shared a kiss, they were in a trial marriage. Ashley said: “Did you not see the things that he said I wasn’t aware of? And then after the fact, after we were engaged, there are some things that happened, but I’m not trying to stir more drama up.”

“The boys kind of made their own podcast and were trying to make it seem like it was this full-blown off-camera affair. They heard about it and went straight to film and talk about it, so of course, they’re going to over-exaggerate, and there’s some weird timing,” she added.

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“There were some weird accusations of how this happened before that big fight and him telling me to shut up, and there were two big blown-out fights. One wasn’t shown, so there was two nights of that, so after the first fight, that pushed me and Blake to get a lot closer.

“Like, we just need to go out and have fun, and we did share a kiss in an Uber on the way back home from us just taking the day off. Never anything again, we never brought it up again. I didn’t feel romantically with him, it was just something that happened,” Ashley added.

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