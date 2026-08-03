Debunked: Is former bombshell Sol going to the Love Island USA reunion?

Sol from Love Island USA has been getting some heat, after it was alleged she isn’t going to the reunion. A screenshot appeared to show her saying she declined the invite, but she’s now clarified exactly what the real deal is, and whether we can expect to see her on screen.

After the rumour went round about her not going, Sol said, “I didn’t comment but thank you for being loud.” So she will be going to the upcoming reunion, and has essentially confirmed the screenshot of her seemingly saying she isn’t going was completely false.

Sol will be attending the reunion and that screenshot was fake pic.twitter.com/vJzOT1yPGM — Na Na 💅🏽 (@Nanamaxamed) August 1, 2026

She may have just backtracked, but the false screenshot appeared to show her saying: “No due to personal reasons and yes I did get the invite, had my receipts ready too…” With all of the claims she’s been making after the show, I’d be surprised if she wasn’t going!

Trinity was making some digs at Sol on Watch What Happens Live, so people are expecting them to go head-to-head at the reunion. Sol herself has said the “girls will feel her wrath at the reunion,” and she’s talking about Kayda, Melanie, Trinity and Aniya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sol Mýa (@itssoll)

There have been claims she isolated herself during her time in the villa, before she was dumped. During a game with Andy Cohen on his show, he made a statement of, “Sol made an effort to make friends with the girls,” but Aniya, Carl, Bryce and Trinity disagreed.

Sol has since said: “I wanna know why people think I would purposely isolate and make myself uncomfortable around women I had to live with… and be around 24/7 with the men btw.. Yall think I didn’t want to interact with people after being in a hotel for over a month.”

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