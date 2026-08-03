Erm, Love Island USA’s Amora is now dating Jimmy Sotos from Perfect Match?!

Erm, so it turns out that Love Island USA cast member Amora is now dating none other than Jimmy Sotos, who just appeared on Perfect Match and split up with his ex at the start of July. Yikes.

The pair hard launched their relationship in a series of videos posted to his Instagram account, as well as on TikTok.

After leaving the villa Amora revealed that she’s bisexual, claiming that she shared the news on Love Island USA but it was edited out. During a TikTok Live, Amora revealed: “Do I date girls? Guys, I am bi, it was never a secret. Wait, I have to clear this up. I did not infiltrate the villa as a lesbian. I’m bi, y’all, and I actually said it multiple times on the show, like, it was just never aired. Literally.”

Jimmy Sotos appeared on Perfect Match earlier this year where he was in a relationship with Building The Band’s Alison Ogden, with the pair of them only splitting up at the start of July. Whilst Jimmy never confirmed the split or has even mentioned it at all, Alison made an in depth video about it.

She shared: “So I’m single. Penelope has feelings about it too. Calm girl vibes. I have been trying to find the words for a long time on how to share all of this with you guys. I’ve been trying to process everything on my own, I want to start off by saying, I’m okay. Jimmy and I are no longer together, we will not be together, we are not going to date. We are better off as friends. We are not compatible to be in a romantic relationship and that’s okay.”

She added that the split was “definitely not what I expected to happen, I don’t think it’s what he expected to happen initially” and said, “I tried so hard to pursue this relationship for a long time—ultimately Jimmy decided that it just wasn’t gonna work out, so we ended up ending things. That relationship definitely meant a lot to me, everything you guys saw on Perfect Match was very, very real and I understand that everyone has questions but there are some things in our relationship that I think are just for us to know.”

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