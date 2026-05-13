He’s never been on another show before, so who actually is Jimmy Sotos on Perfect Match?

Jimmy Sotos is one of the first ever contestants on Perfect Match to have not only not appeared on a Netflix show, but not actually starred in any show point blank, so who actually is he? Let’s find out!

He’s a talented basketball player

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Jimmy played basketball for the Ohio State Buckeyes after transferring over from Bucknell Bison, and he started posting clips of himself playing on TikTok.

His videos started blowing up, with Jimmy telling Psychology Today: “I was always Jimmy the basketball player. And then overnight, it was Jimmy the TikToker.

“I went from a couple thousand followers to hundreds of thousands in a week, and then from there to over a million in less than a month. All of a sudden, no one seems to care if I’m not playing well. They just care if I post a video.

“They really like the videos with my shirt off. So now I’m getting comfortable objectifying and kind of sexualizing myself on the internet.”

He was scouted as a model

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Alongside basketball playing, Jimmy also worked as a model and he was actually scouted whilst playing a match at Ohio State University. However he decided to leave the industry as it was affecting him, with him recalling: “I remember being as thin as I’ve ever been, and they were asking if I could get even thinner. I was like, ‘Damn, bro, even thinner?'”

His basketball career also resulted in his scar

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You might also notice whilst watching Perfect Match that Jimmy Sotos has a scar on his shoulder, which was the result of a “career ending” injury which happened at the start of January 2021.

He dove for a loose ball near the end of a basketball game and fell onto his shoulder, completely popping it out of place as he landed.

It was later officially classed as a shoulder seperation injury, with Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann speaking out about Jimmy’s “career ending” injury following the match.

He stated: “Jimmy Sotos will need season-ending surgery on his shoulder. He will still be with the team.”

When asked how Jimmy felt about his injury, Chris explained: “It was disappointing. He was emotional after the Rutgers game when it happened. I think he knew at that point that it could be over, but we were trying to factor in every possibility. The sixth-month recovery also factors in.”‘

He went though a very public split from his ex

Jimmy split up from his girlfriend Bella Graz, and the whole thing got quite messy very quickly. She shared that they’d split up once before in 2024, but decided to get back together and give things another try.

But things soon fell apart again, with Bella claiming that he’d given up on her and emotionally moved on before they’d actually split up.

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