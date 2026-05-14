RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins denies she put teenage Hayden Panettiere into bed with ‘very famous’ man

Former RHOBH cast member Diana Jenkins has been forced to deny claims that she was the friend who had put a teenage Hayden Panettiere into bed with an “undressed man who was very famous.”

Hayden recently made the claims during her new memoir, saying that an unnamed friend had betrayed her as a teenager by putting her into that situation with the man.

As a result of the friend not being named, rumours immediately started circulating about who it could be, with people baselessly speculating it was Diana Jenkins.

This isn’t the first time Diana has had to deny false rumours about her, as she’s dealt with speculation for over a decade that she once ran a “secret call girl ring.”

The rumours all started as a result of her book, Room 23, which Diana published in 2009 and featured provocative pictures of Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, George Clooney and Hayden Panettiere, who was 20 years old at the time.

The rumours then resurfaced again when Diana joined RHOBH, with her saying in a confessional that the claims her book was “a catalogue of clients and call girls” had been “an offense of my character.” She also sued the blogger who had falsely claimed she was a “sex trafficker.”

The RHOBH star is clarifying she is in no way linked to what happened to Hayden Panettiere, with a rep for Diana Jenkins telling TMZ: “Diana has had to deal with false online rumors before, and sadly this is just another example of that. So let me be 100 per cent clear about this: It most certainly is not Diana, and anyone who claims it is her will be sued.”

During the book, Hayden recalled that she was “led by somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector” down a set of stairs and into a small room. “She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous. My hair stood on end, and I became ferocious. I was like, ‘This is not happening.'”

She continued: “I had nowhere to hide. I bolted, and I hid wherever I could think of to hide on a boat. There was no jumping off and swimming away…and I realized that there was nobody who was going to be empathetic to my situation — that this was nothing new to them.”

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