Exes Bri and DeMari come face to face again on Perfect Match, so why did they split up?

Bri and DeMari first met on Too Hot To Handle and actually won the show, but ended up splitting not soon after with the whole thing getting very messy. The pair have now been reunited on Perfect Match, so what exactly happened between Bri and DeMari to cause them to split?

After winning the show there were already cracks starting to show in their relationship, with the pair saying they were already “on a break” after the show.

Bri told People about what DeMari had been like after leaving the show, saying: “At first when we came out the villa, it seemed fairly easy because we were FaceTiming every night, but he is on a different time zone, so it did start to get really difficult.

“And then he told me that he was having delayed reactions from the whole experience, and so we just decided to take a break, separate for a little bit and we actually weren’t speaking for a while. All the couples go through these things, so I’d be lying to say it’s just been a perfect world. I just want to be real and honest about that.”

The two ended up splitting up in February 2025 after Bri claimed that DeMari had cheated on her, writing on social media: “In the month of February I cleared a fashion brand deal, received another ‘coming to you as a woman DM,’ buried my grandmother who was killed in my hometown.”

DeMari then responded to their split, sharing: “Sometimes the hardest thing in life to do is when you love somebody, when you love any thing is to know when it’s time to leave.”

He continued: “I appreciate every single experience that me and Bri have went through, the love, the laughter, the wins, the losses. All of those things. A person who I said I loved used their platform to try what felt like to me to create a safe space to diminish my character. That cut me deep.”

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