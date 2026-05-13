Meet Perfect Match’s Dave Hand, a giant Australian builder looking for love again on Netflix

You'll know him from Married At First Sight Australia

If Netflix casting directors see a six-foot-seven tattooed Australian man with emotional baggage, apparently they legally have to put him on another dating show.

Enter Dave Hand, the builder-turned-reality-star from Married at First Sight Australia who is now heading into Perfect Match season four looking for love. Here’s everything you need to know about the giant Aussie entering Netflix’s most chaotic villa.

Reality TV fans will recognise Dave from Married at First Sight Australia season 12, where he was matched with Jamie Marinos. The pair quickly became one of the strongest couples on the show and were basically branded the season’s “big friendly giants”. People loved them, the experts seemed obsessed with them, and for a while it genuinely looked like they might survive the MAFS curse..

Despite choosing each other at final vows, Jamie and Dave split shortly after filming wrapped and later arrived at the reunion separately.

According to reports from people close to production, Dave apparently began pulling away once filming ended. One source claimed Jamie was more invested in the relationship, while another alleged Dave later regretted how things played out after seeing just how popular Jamie became with viewers.

Outside reality TV, Dave works as a builder based in Melbourne, Australia. There is something deeply inevitable about Australia producing another extremely tall tradie with tattoos and emotional vulnerability who accidentally becomes a national heartthrob.

Before MAFS, Dave had already gone through a failed engagement, which ended roughly a year before he joined the experiment. Now he’s giving love another shot on the opposite side of the world. Truly a brave man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Thomas Hand (@dth_9)

Dave says he relies heavily on instinct and energy when building connections, describing himself as a “big energy guy.” He’s also apparently attracted to women who are “unapologetically themselves”.

His biggest ick is honestly incredible. Among all the deep emotional revelations, Netflix also gifted viewers one extremely important detail: Dave’s biggest turn-off is unpolished toes. Um, sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Thomas Hand (@dth_9)

Dave seems genuinely open to finding a real connection, but he’s also entering a villa specifically designed to create jealousy, chaos and public humiliation at least twice per episode.

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