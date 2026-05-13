Here are the ages of the Perfect Match cast from youngest to oldest, and there’s a 14-year gap

It’s officially time to head back to the Perfect Match villa, because Netflix’s chaotic dating crossover is back for season four. The cast is an absolutely wild mix of reality TV icons, Love Island legends, TikTok-famous bombshells, and people who absolutely still have unfinished business with their exes.

This year’s singles come from shows including Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, Temptation Island, MAFS Australia, and even Vanderpump Rules.

From the youngest contestants in their early 20s to the oldest singleton pushing 40, there’s a pretty huge 14-year age gap between the cast members this season. Here are the ages of the Perfect Match season four cast, from youngest to oldest.

Danny, 24

Danny first appeared on Temptation Island, where she successfully stole someone else’s girlfriend and actually left the island with her.

Natalie, 24

Another Temptation Island alum, Natalie is entering the villa ready for more chaos, heartbreak, and probably at least one situationship.

Alison, 25

Alison previously appeared on Netflix’s Building the Band, which dropped last year.

Kassy, 25

Love Island USA fans will absolutely recognise Kassy, who basically became reality TV royalty overnight.

Kayla, 25

Kayla is back representing Too Hot To Handle, which feels incredibly on brand for Perfect Match.

Mackenzie, 25

Mackenzie competed on Squid Game: The Challenge, which honestly feels like excellent preparation for surviving this villa.

Chris, 27

Chris originally appeared on Age of Attraction.

Jimmy S, 27

Unlike most of the cast, Jimmy S didn’t come from a reality dating show and is actually best known from social media.

Nick, 27

Nick starred in Million Dollar Secret, and now he’s apparently trying to find love instead of cash.

Bri, 28

Bri first appeared on Too Hot To Handle season six and will be reunited with ex-boyfriend Demari in the villa.

Demari, 29

Demari also comes from Too Hot To Handle, and yes, the ex drama is already built into the casting.

Ally, 30

Ally appeared on Vanderpump Rules and was previously in a relationship before joining the show.

Jimmy P, 30

After nearly making it to the altar on Love Is Blind, Jimmy P is once again trying to make a lasting connection.

Katherine, 30

Katherine is another Too Hot To Handle contestant making the jump into Netflix’s dating multiverse.

Sophie, 30

Sophie from Love Is Blind UK entering the villa? Inject the drama directly into our veins.

Hashim, 31

Hashim originally appeared on Temptation Island.

Yamen, 31

Yamen has reality TV experience from both Temptation Island and Love Island, so he definitely knows how to survive villa politics.

Weston, 32

Weston previously starred on Love Island and is one of the older contestants heading into season four.

Marissa, 34

Marissa joins the cast from Love Is Blind and is officially one of the more mature contestants this season.

Dave, 38

Dave, from Married at First Sight Australia, is the oldest contestant in the villa this year, meaning there’s a full 14-year age gap between him and the youngest cast members.

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