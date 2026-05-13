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News Perfect Match

Here are the ages of the Perfect Match cast from youngest to oldest, and there’s a 14-year gap

That's a massive difference

ByHebe Hancock

13th May 2026, 19:30
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It’s officially time to head back to the Perfect Match villa, because Netflix’s chaotic dating crossover is back for season four. The cast is an absolutely wild mix of reality TV icons, Love Island legends, TikTok-famous bombshells, and people who absolutely still have unfinished business with their exes.

Via Netflix

This year’s singles come from shows including Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, Temptation Island, MAFS Australia, and even Vanderpump Rules.

From the youngest contestants in their early 20s to the oldest singleton pushing 40, there’s a pretty huge 14-year age gap between the cast members this season. Here are the ages of the Perfect Match season four cast, from youngest to oldest.

Danny, 24

Via Netflix

Danny first appeared on Temptation Island, where she successfully stole someone else’s girlfriend and actually left the island with her.

Natalie, 24

Via Netflix

Another Temptation Island alum, Natalie is entering the villa ready for more chaos, heartbreak, and probably at least one situationship.

Alison, 25

Via Netflix

Alison previously appeared on Netflix’s Building the Band, which dropped last year.

Kassy, 25

Via Netflix

Love Island USA fans will absolutely recognise Kassy, who basically became reality TV royalty overnight.

Kayla, 25

Via Netflix

Kayla is back representing Too Hot To Handle, which feels incredibly on brand for Perfect Match.

Mackenzie, 25

Via Netflix

Mackenzie competed on Squid Game: The Challenge, which honestly feels like excellent preparation for surviving this villa.

Chris, 27

Via Netflix

Chris originally appeared on Age of Attraction.

Jimmy S, 27

Via Netflix

Unlike most of the cast, Jimmy S didn’t come from a reality dating show and is actually best known from social media.

Nick, 27

Via Netflix

Nick starred in Million Dollar Secret, and now he’s apparently trying to find love instead of cash.

Bri, 28

Via Netflix

Bri first appeared on Too Hot To Handle season six and will be reunited with ex-boyfriend Demari in the villa.

Demari, 29

Via Netflix

Demari also comes from Too Hot To Handle, and yes, the ex drama is already built into the casting.

Ally, 30

Via Netflix

Ally appeared on Vanderpump Rules and was previously in a relationship before joining the show.

Jimmy P, 30

Via Netflix

After nearly making it to the altar on Love Is Blind, Jimmy P is once again trying to make a lasting connection.

Katherine, 30

Via Netflix

Katherine is another Too Hot To Handle contestant making the jump into Netflix’s dating multiverse.

Sophie, 30

Via Netflix

Sophie from Love Is Blind UK entering the villa? Inject the drama directly into our veins.

Hashim, 31

Via Netflix

Hashim originally appeared on Temptation Island.

Yamen, 31

Via Netflix

Yamen has reality TV experience from both Temptation Island and Love Island, so he definitely knows how to survive villa politics.

Weston, 32

Via Netflix

Weston previously starred on Love Island and is one of the older contestants heading into season four.

Marissa, 34

Via Netflix

Marissa joins the cast from Love Is Blind and is officially one of the more mature contestants this season.

Dave, 38

Via Netflix

Dave, from Married at First Sight Australia, is the oldest contestant in the villa this year, meaning there’s a full 14-year age gap between him and the youngest cast members.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook. 

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