‘So sad he’s gone’: Survivor host Jeff Probst’s younger brother Scott dies

The younger brother of Survivor host Jeff Probst, Scott, has sadly passed away aged 58.

Brent Probst announced the news in an emotional social post, sharing: “Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us. He was a great brother, son and friend. I will miss him so much. I’m so sad he is gone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Probst (@aprobst2000)



His daughter and Scott’s niece also posted about his passing, writing: “There are no words to describe the sadness I feel. I love my uncle so much and will miss him every day. Love you forever Uncle Scott. I can’t believe I’m writing this.”

Scott Probst worked alongside his brother Jeff on Survivor in the camera and art department, serving as an art assistant, camera assistant, props assistant, grip and video engineer on multiple episodes between 2006 and 2012.

He also worked on other projects including video games such as Medal of Honor: Rising Sun, as well as a producer on the video games Medal of Honor: European Assault in 2005 and Command and Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent Probst (@amandaandabbysdad24)



The Probst brothers previously faced another family tragedy in 2004 when their mother passed away, with Brent sharing: “She was the best mom, grandma and just a fantastic person full of love and life. For the last couple years, she had full-time care for dementia and died one week before her 86th birthday.

“She had a great life and I am certain that I am a good person because she and my dad raised me with love and humor. I will miss her every single day for the rest of my life.”

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