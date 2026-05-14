All the reality shows Ally Lewber has been on already, as Perfect Match is her fourth

She was on The Valley - but not the one you're thinking of

Ally Lewber had been on three reality shows before Perfect Match, including Vanderpump Rules. She got in on VPR because she was in a relationship with James Kennedy, who she has since split from, but there were actually two reality shows she starred in before that.

She was on The Valley, but not the show you’re thinking about! It was a rogue Dayton’s CW show, following a group of recent high school graduates from the suburbs of Ohio. Ally was in season one episode two, where she spoke about her relationship to a guy called Cory.

Ally was also on Southern Hospitality, filmed in South Carolina, but not as a main character. She’s basically just friends with the cast, while the show only aired in Dayton. She appears on season four episode one, which is mainly because she moved to Charleston.

She recently went to Coachella with Maddi and Joe from the show, who have faced their fair share of arguments during filming. That’s where she found out her ex is having a baby with someone, which was a “shock” for her as she didn’t even know he had a girlfriend.

But mostly, she’s known for Vanderpump Rules. By the time she appeared on season 10, she was already living with her now-ex-fiance, James, and she’s claimed their split is what actually led her to Perfect Match – marking her fourth reality show.

She told Tudum: “I was just James’s girlfriend on Vanderpump, so the stakes were not as high for me. It was fun, and I became friends with the cast, of course, but it was just different. There was security that I could remind myself, ‘I’m here to support James.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Lewber (@allylewber)

She’s never been part of any drama on the shows she’s been on, so Perfect Match is huge for her. Ally told Tudum: “I’m good friends with Maddi, Joe, and Leva. I will say the one thing about Charleston that’s been hard for me to adapt to is it really is such a small town.”

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