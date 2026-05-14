Perfect Match’s Marissa exposes what really happened with Ramses after Love Is Blind

Marissa might be stepping into the Perfect Match villa ready for a fresh start, but people are still haunted by the emotional wreckage of what happened with Ramses.

After becoming one of the most talked-about couples on Love Is Blind, their relationship imploded in spectacular fashion just days before the wedding. Ramses suddenly called off the engagement, admitting he feared Marissa’s high-energy personality would eventually “drain” him, a brutal confession that left her blindsided and heartbroken.

What made it even more painful? Marissa was willing to fight for the relationship. She reportedly begged Ramses to forget the wedding entirely and just date normally without the pressure of marriage hanging over them. But according to Marissa, he shut the idea down completely with a “hard no”.

Their relationship had already been cracking under the pressure of major disagreements. The pair constantly clashed over huge life issues, including Marissa’s military background, future family plans, and intimacy expectations. Even when they looked solid on-screen, there were clearly problems simmering beneath the surface.

At the reunion, Marissa revealed that despite their emotional breakup, she and Ramses had still been hooking up after filming ended. What initially looked like unfinished feelings quickly turned toxic, with both admitting the post-show dynamic became unhealthy fast.

While Marissa has thrown herself back into the dating world and is now looking for someone emotionally mature enough to meet her where she’s at, Ramses largely disappeared from the reality TV spotlight altogether. He later said he wanted to focus on his wellbeing and his platonic relationships instead.

Marissa didn’t hold back when reflecting on the entire situation. She made it clear she believes Ramses never should have gone on a marriage-focused reality show before fully processing the emotional fallout from his divorce, not just for himself, but for the people he ended up hurting along the way.

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