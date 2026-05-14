Ally Lewber breaks silence over her relationship with Jimmy on Perfect Match

She had no idea who he was before the show

Ally Lewber has spoken out about her relationship with Jimmy on Perfect Match, describing it as more of a “slow burn” between the two of them.

In an interview with Tudum, Ally revealed whether she’d ever watched his season of Love Is Blind or knew anything about him before going on the show.

She shared: “I actually didn’t know anyone going into it. Jimmy was very open about Love Is Blind, and he was like, ‘I got a hair transplant. I did not use to look like this.’

“Then I do remember him saying that Chelsea comparing herself to Megan Fox was his season, and that did ring a bell because I don’t live under a rock. I always thought she did look like Megan Fox. She has the features! Anyway, I didn’t know who he was, and didn’t have a phone to look him up.”

As for what her first impression of Jimmy was and what attracted her to him, Ally revealed: “He was easy to talk to. I thought he was cute, and we just immediately connected as friends. Then we kept matching, and over time I realized, ‘Oh, wait, I actually like him.’ It was kind of a slow burn for sure.”

But it seems like as Perfect Match went on, Ally Lewber started having different ideas about how open their relationship should be compared to Jimmy.

She shared: “Jimmy and I were on the same page from the very beginning. Again, I went into this being like, ‘I’m going to stay open the whole time, because I never know who’s going to come through the door.’

“In life, you don’t always have the luxury of being open, but on this show, we get to literally date everyone. But then I realized, ‘Okay, well, I am starting to get jealous when he goes on dates.’ I think that’s when I started to be like, “We should close off and really give it a fair chance.”

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