Here’s what really went down between Ally Lewber and James Kennedy, as she joins Perfect Match

After years of being wrapped up in Vanderpump Rules, Ally Lewber is entering her single girl era in the most Netflix way possible: By joining season four of Perfect Match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Lewber (@allylewber)

The astrologer and podcast host is officially stepping into the villa after her very public breakup from James Kennedy earlier this year, and honestly, the timing could not be more dramatic.

Ally first got together with James back in early 2022, not long after his broken engagement to Rachel Leviss. The pair originally met at one of Tom Sandoval’s concerts in late 2021, where James was DJing, and their relationship moved fast. By the time Ally appeared on Vanderpump Rules season 10, they were already living together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Lewber (@allylewber)

Even though Ally already knew James’s reputation from watching the show before dating him, she later said she wanted to judge him for herself and give him the opportunity to prove who he really was.

Things quickly became serious. James bought a house in 2023 and the two continued living together while appearing as one of the more stable-looking couples on the show. But behind the scenes, it sounds like things were becoming increasingly strained.

Their relationship officially came to an end in January 2025, just weeks after police were called to the home they shared following what authorities described as an argument between a man and woman. James was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and later released on $20,000 bail. No charges were ultimately filed.

After prosecutors decided not to move forward with the case, Ally addressed the incident publicly on Instagram. “I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James as I never desired criminal charges,” she wrote. “We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again; however, I was not physically hurt. I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing.”

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A few months later, Ally shared more details about what allegedly led to the split, explaining that James drinking again became a major issue in the relationship. Speaking about the night everything unravelled, she claimed she became suspicious after noticing a shift in his behaviour following a work event.

According to Ally, tensions escalated during the journey home as the pair argued over whether he had been drinking. “The tension was high,” she said. “My friend Jack was with us also, so we’re all just really fighting. [Kennedy was] still gaslighting me. He’s like, ‘I’m not drunk, you’re drunk.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Lewber (@allylewber)

She also said the argument continued once they arrived home, adding that she wanted to leave the situation entirely. Ally later confirmed she moved out just three days later. Although she initially thought the pair might simply need some time apart, she eventually realised the relationship was over for good.

Since the breakup, Ally has insisted there’s no bad blood between them, even revealing they’re “amicable” despite no longer speaking.

Meanwhile, James has reportedly moved on too. TMZ recently reported that he is expecting his first child with his new girlfriend after around seven months of dating.

And now Ally is heading into Perfect Match, where absolutely everyone will be watching to see whether her next relationship is any less chaotic than the last one.