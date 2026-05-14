Love on the Spectrum’s Pari shares her mum has sadly died following cancer battle

Pari has sadly announced that her mum Esme, who appeared alongside her during Love on the Spectrum, has sadly passed away following a battle with cancer.

At just 23 Pari has now lost both her mother and father, with her sharing the tragic news on her Instagram, writing: “Grief and tragedy is not easy and feels very unpleasant.

“It feels like everything is becoming a train wreck and that there are two sides of yourself constantly fighting: the sad, lonely girl missing what was cruelly and unfairly taken from her at such a young age and the girl who has to stay strong and positive because she can’t give up if she wants to keep moving forward. Not every train track is a smooth ride.

“Sometimes the going gets rough and you need other trains to help you pull through and carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. It’s difficult to keep chugging along when your guardian locomotive reaches the end of the line but you have to keep going somehow even without her.”

She added onto her story: “If you still have parents and they are loving and caring to you, please be grateful and know how lucky you are! Time is precious and I didn’t expect to lose both of them so young.”

Esme previously opened up about her battle with cancer during an appearance on the Talk To Me Sis podcast last year, where she explained she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She also explained that her husband, Pari’s father, very sadly took his own life in October 2020, following which her breast cancer returned at stage four.

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