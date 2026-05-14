Let’s meet Kinga, the Love Is Blind: Poland bombshell caught between Malika and Krzysztof

Kinga is the 27-year-old real estate agent who has found herself at the centre of one of Love Is Blind Poland’s messiest love triangles.

The glamourous singleton, whose Instagram is @malyfiejuk, previously split her time between Warsaw and Tenerife, swapping city life for sunshine whenever she could. A huge travel fan, she regularly jets off to Greece and has admitted she dreams of finding a relationship that “feels warmer than the Spanish sun”.

Family plays a massive role in Kinga’s life too. Watching her parents stay deeply in love over the years shaped the way she views relationships, and she’s made no secret of wanting a loyal, stable partner who can match both her softer side and her fiery personality.

While Kinga entered the pods hoping to find romance, things quickly became complicated when Krzysztof developed strong feelings for her while also building a connection with Malika.

At one stage, Krzysztof admitted he was completely infatuated with Kinga and claimed she was the only woman on his mind. But after seeing her bond with other men in the experiment, he began to pull away, eventually choosing to propose to Malika instead. Despite the engagement, the drama was far from over.

After the couples returned from Greece, cracks between Malika and Krzysztof only deepened, with the pair constantly clashing in day-to-day life. Behind the scenes, Krzysztof reportedly continued speaking negatively about his fiancée, before eventually confessing to fellow cast members that he had secretly met up with Kinga while still engaged.

The confession stunned the group even further when it emerged the pair had kissed.

Malika was left devastated after learning what had happened, especially as Krzysztof initially insisted he still wanted to repair their relationship. Although the couple attempted to move forward, the romance eventually collapsed for good.

But the biggest shock came later, when the full extent of Krzysztof and Kinga’s connection finally came out. During an emotional confrontation, Malika learned there had allegedly been intimate contact between the pair beyond just the kiss, leaving the rest of the cast stunned.

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