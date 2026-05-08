Let’s meet Love Is Blind: Poland’s Malika, the globe-trotting marketing expert from Kraków

Malika knows exactly what it means to take a risk for love. Long before stepping into the pods on Netflix’s Love Is Blind: Poland, the 29-year-old made the huge decision to leave her life in Kazakhstan behind and move to Poland in 2015 for a relationship.

While the romance sadly didn’t last, Malika decided to stay and build a brand new future for herself. Now based in Kraków, Malika has created a successful career in digital marketing while also embracing every opportunity to travel and explore the world. But despite all of her adventures, she still hopes to find the one.

After relocating to Poland, Malika continued her studies at Wyższa Szkoła Biznesu – National Louis University, where she earned a degree in Business Administration. She then began building an impressive career, landing a role at International Paper before finding her stride at Accenture Poland in 2017.

Over the next five years, Malika climbed the ranks within the company, starting as a Google Ads Online Specialist before progressing into leadership-focused roles including Subject Matter Expert and Workflow Lead. In 2022, she moved to Salestube, where she continued specialising in search engine marketing and paid search strategy before eventually making the leap into freelance work in 2025.

Away from work, Malika is all about staying active and making memories with the people closest to her. She loves travelling, hitting the gym, spending time with friends, and challenging herself with running goals, including completing a half-marathon one day.

Her love of travel has already taken her across the globe, with trips to destinations including Thailand, Cambodia, Norway, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, and the United States. More recently, she’s documented visits to Dubai, Paris, Rome, and Barcelona on social media.

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