Meet Sterling’s girlfriend Brynn, who is way more famous than the Calabasas Confidential cast

Sterling introduces girlfriend, Brynn, on Calabasas Confidential, but she’s not actually a part of the cast. It turns out she’s no stranger to cameras either, because she’s starred on Dance Moms, and is saying she “never thought her future boyfriend would be on a reality show.”

Apparently, Brynn Rumfallo is 10 times more famous than anyone on the show, and has been obsessed with Sterling since the day they met. They’ve been together for two years, with them both working as models, while Sterling also gives content creation a go on the side.

As Sterling has just begun a new career, sometimes he and Brynn argue, especially as she has to travel often for work. She lives in Orange County, while he’s only recently moved from Calabasas from Alaska to become a full-time model, so they live over an hour’s drive apart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brynn (@brynnrumfallo)

Brynn was actually on America’s Got Talent season eight, back in 2013, when she danced with her team, Fresh Faces. Two years later, she was cast for Dance Moms while part of the elite dance team in 2016, meaning she remained on the show until 2017.

The same year she left, Brynn released her own clothing collection, where she and her sister were the main models. She’s even modelled for Abby Lee’s brand, and appeared on Dancing With The Stars, along with Maddie Ziegler and Jaycee Wilkins in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brynn (@brynnrumfallo)

In 2023, she signed with Pierced Media, for a podcast she had with friend Kelsey Millar. It was called Double Take, and has been on hiatus since 2023. She also teaches dance classes, and regularly posts on Instagram and Tiktok, as a social media influencer.

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