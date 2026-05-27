Almost nobody from Perfect Match is still together, so let’s meet their new partners!

Almost none of the couples are still together after Perfect Match, but a lot of them have moved on with new people four months after filming. In fact, one of them has taken it one step further and actually got married! So, let’s meet all the new partners of the Perfect Match cast!

Yamen and Whitney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Adebayo (@whitneyadebayo)



Yamen and Whitney met on Love Island All Stars back in February, and have been together ever since. Appearing on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, he explained that they were “heading towards” becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

He continued: “At this age you’ve got to thing about, ‘do our lives align, do our lifestyles align, do out families like each other’ xyz. I think things are definitely heading in that direction but we’re excited to get outside and see how things go.” With the pair navigating long distance and Yamen previously admitting he would never move to the UK, hopefully the two can make it work long term.

Marissa and her mysterious husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •MARISSA GEORGE• (@rissa.george)



Yes, you read that correctly. Marissa got married four months after filming for Perfect Match ended.

Perfect Match was filmed in November 2025, with Marissa revealing to Tudum that she actually got married in March this year, just four months after leaving the show. Now that’s what I call quick!

She revealed: “I’m currently married to someone who has been part of my life for a long time.” Apparently the two actually dated each other over 13 years ago and rekindled soon after the show before tying the knot in March, and are even moving to Japan next month!

Marissa added: “Sometimes timing really is everything, and it feels like we finally found ours.” She explained that upon watching the show back she “barely recognises” herself on the show compared to now, saying: “I’m still growing when it comes to communication, emotional regulation, ADHD, and just navigating all the layers of who I am. But I’m very self-aware, actively working on it, and lucky to have a man who gives me the space to grow while loving me through it all.”

Whilst she hasn’t been able to publicly reveal the identity of her husband just yet, now that the finale is over I’m sure it won’t be long until we get one of the biggest hard launches of all time.

Bri and Lochlan

So, Yamen is now dating Whitney and as it turns out Bri is dating Lochlan, who’s actually Whitney’s ex!

The pair started dating at the start of the year, which would have been about two months after Perfect Match finished filming, and so far they’re still together!

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