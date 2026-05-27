Are Perfect Match’s Marissa and DeMari still together? Here’s what the’ve both said so far

Now Sophie and Dave have officially been crowned this season’s Perfect Match winners and everyone’s left the villa with either a soulmate or a situationship, it’s time for the real test: Seeing who actually survived outside the Netflix bubble.

Marissa George and DeMari Davis were basically attached at the hip when they first entered the villa. They instantly clicked, won the first two compatibility challenges, and very quickly became That Couple everyone assumed would coast to the finale.

By the second half of the season, the cracks were definitely crack-ing. Suddenly the pair who looked rock solid were questioning everything. So… are they still together now?

Nope. But thankfully there’s no dramatic villain arc here.

Marissa revealed the two actually decided they worked better as friends after filming wrapped. “We both decided to leave the experience as friends and realized we were better suited that way,” she explained to Tudum. DeMari said the same thing, adding: “We spoke briefly afterward, but just left it as a friendship, appreciating the experience we had together.”

And plot twist: Marissa is now married. Like, fully married.

She revealed she rekindled things with someone from her past after the show. “I’m currently married to someone who has been part of my life for a long time,” she said. Apparently they first dated over 13 years ago before reconnecting after filming ended. The couple tied the knot in March 2026 and are now planning a move to Japan together, which honestly feels like the most rom-com ending possible for someone who went on three different Netflix dating shows.

“Sometimes timing really is everything, and it feels like we finally found ours,” she said.

Marissa also admitted watching herself back on the show was a bit surreal, saying she “barely recognizes” parts of herself now. She explained that being with someone who genuinely understands her has helped massively, especially while navigating communication struggles, emotional regulation and ADHD.

Meanwhile DeMari seems fully locked into his “future husband” era. He said the next relationship he enters, he wants it to be serious serious. “The next person I date, I want to be my wife,” he explained. “I am much more intentional about evaluating partners as such.”

He also admitted dating in the public eye isn’t exactly easy, especially when attention from other women becomes an issue. “You have to understand and support my life,” he said.

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