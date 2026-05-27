Sophie and Dave won Perfect Match, but are they still together after the show?

Or was the whole relationship just for some extra followers?

Sophie and Dave won Perfect Match season four, but are the two still together? Let’s find out!

MAFS star Dave and Love Is Blind UK icon Sophie were practically inseparable when they were on the show together, with their prize for winning consisting of a luxury holiday away for two. But, as we all sort of expected due to the fact that Sophie lives in the UK and Dave lives in Australia, they’re no longer together.

Speaking to Tudum, Sophie confirmed: “Unfortunately, there is a whole wide ocean in between us. Lack of communication and effort resulted in us having a conversation to just remain friends.”

Dave added that communication between them became “difficult” because of the time zone difference, with him saying the strength of their connection on the show completely “blindsided him.”

Sophie explained that their relationship taught her an important lesson, saying: “It showed me that when you feel comfortable and safe with a person, your true, authentic self shines and feelings are even more magnified.”

So, have either of them moved on since the show? Well sounds like a no from both sides. Sophie is currently “as single as I was two years ago when I went on Love Is Blind: UK”, but she’s more ready than ever to find her perfect man.

“I try not to date red flags now, but in my defense, a lot of the time, they portray themselves as green. What’s a girl to do?” If you actually are a good guy who can make her laugh — hopefully as much as Dave did — reach out. “My DMs are very much open,” she says. “Slide right on in.”

As for Dave, he explained that “life after the show has been great. Nothing has changed too drastically just yet.”

Whilst he doesn’t think how he behaved in the villa is how he actually dates in real life, it still taught him a lot. He added: “I feel like the opportunity to do Perfect Match taught me to go with my gut. Take the risk, have fun, and be yourself. I’m definitely focused on meeting my person.”

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