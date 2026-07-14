From walk-ons to NFL stars, here’s where the Quarterback season three cast went to college

The four quarterbacks featured on season three of Netflix‘s American football-focused series Quarterback, started their college football careers in very different places. It took them a lot of time, work, and effort to eventually make it to the NFL. So, we’re curious to know where these four players featured on Quarterback season three went to university.

Cam Ward – University of Miami

Cam Ward’s college career was a whirlwind before he became the number one overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2025. He started out as a walk-on at Incarnate Word from 2020 to 2021, transferred to Washington State in 2022, and then finished his final season at the University of Miami in 2024.

At Miami, he was named the ACC Player of the Year and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Cam gradated from Washington State with his bachelor’s degree in social sciences. At Miami, he was a business major.

Joe Flacco – University of Delaware

The eldest of the group, Joe built his reputation from 2005 to 2007 at the University of Delaware. Not known for it’s football program, Joe proved doubters wrong and set 20 school records during his time at Delaware.

Joe graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, and even returned to speak at one of their commencement ceremonies.

Baker Mayfield – University of Oklahoma

Baker’s football career started as a walk-on at Texas Tech in 2013 before he transferred to the University of Oklahoma in 2014. There, he became a Heisman trophy winner and was the number one overall pick in 2018 where he was drafter to the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, in 2014 due to NCAA transfer rules he sat out for the season, but ended up playing for three seasons as a Sooner. He also became the first walk-on player to win a Heisman Trophy.

Baker graduated with a degree in arts and sciences from Oklahoma.

Jayden Daniels – Louisiana State University

After beginning his college career at Arizona State in 2019, he transferred to Louisiana State University in 2022. As a tiger, he finished his college career playing in 55 games with 16,000 total yards.

He earned a degree in business communications from Arizona State in 2021, then pursued a Master of Liberal Arts degree at LSU while playing his final two college seasons.

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