Here’s which Love Island USA season eight contestant earned the most Instagram followers

No, it's not the winning couple

Love Island USA season eight has officially wrapped up after that emotional finale, so let’s look at the 10 contestants who earned the most Instagram followers from the reality show.

We all know Love Island isn’t strictly about finding your life partner and making connections – a big part of the series is promoting yourself and, for many, launching a career as an influencer. Bryce and Trinity may have taken home the season eight couple crown and shared $ 50k, but here’s who will be able to build an influencer career after their time on the show.

1. Trinity – 2 million followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)

Before Love Island, Trinity worked retail at a hardware shop and modelled part-time, as well as a rogue film credit on her IMDb. But now, with two million followers on Instagram, she’ll be raking in riches through brand deals.

2. Caleb – 1,3 million followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb McDaniel (@calebbmcdaniell)

He might not have made it into the top four, but Caleb is still the most followed Love Island boy by far. He had a bit of a presence before the show and did commercial modelling, but this is a whole other level.

3. Melanie – 1.2 million followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELANIE MORENO ♱ (@melanieelisa)

Fan-favourite Melanie is a registered nurse, graduating just days before entering the villa.

4. Aniya – 805k followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniya (@aniyaharvey02)

As the daughter of an NBA star, Aniya already had 20k Instagram followers before joining Love Island, but she gained many more by winning over the hearts of America.

5. Kayda – 741k followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KB🤍 (@kaydabosse)

Server and former model Kayda may not have been an influencer like her partner Zach, but her social media fame now largely eclipses his! She comes in fifth in our list, while Zach doesn’t even make the top 10.

6. Bryce – 600k followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)

Season winner Bryce falls just short of the top five as the second-most-followed boy.

7. Kenzie – 500k followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

Do a split! Kenzie is currently at exactly 500k followers.

8. Sol – 468k followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sol Mýa (@itssoll)

She was only in the villa for a couple of days, but Sol sure did make her mark.

9. KC – 373k followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1/1 (@kc.thagreat)

Despite his controversies in the villa, KC still earned a strong follower base.

10. Carl – 281k followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carl witness lee schmidt (@carl_witness_lee)

Finally, runner-up Carl comes in 10th on the list of the most-followed Love Island USA season eight cast.

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