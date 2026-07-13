The real reason they didn’t bring back the envelopes for Love Island USA winning couple

There were also other changes in the finale

Love Island USA season eight finale was last night and there were two major changes that fans noticed. They didn’t have the iconic prize-splitting envelope, and the episode wasn’t live. We have some serious questions, so what’s the real reason for them scrapping envelopes?

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There was a new finale format for season eight Love Island USA and we’re wondering what is actually going on? The “split or steal” prize-money twist has been a Love Island staple. It’s the ultimate test of whether the islanders are on the show for love or for money. This year, they got rid of it completely.

If you’re unfamiliar with how Love Island works, at the season finale the winning couple receives two envelopes. One is the lucky one with the $100,000 and the other has nothing. They’re randomly chosen for who gets which envelope, so it’s completely by luck.

Whoever receives the winning envelope gets asked if they want to split the prize money with their partner or not. So, it’s completely possible that they take all the money for themselves and don’t split it. It’s the ultimate test in the winning couples relationship.

Ariana Madix, the iconic host of Love Island USA, said on multiple occasions that they were sharing the money. There was never an envelope. Instead of relying on a random envelope draw that nobody believes anyway, the“Blind Bid” mechanic took place.

One theory is that most couples split the money anyway, so it’s kind of pointless. They automatically get to split it now so they’re no longer letting them choose, and it looks like the envelopes part has been scrapped for good! The UK version stopped doing it ages ago.

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Another major change to the finale is that it wasn’t a live episode. Usually, it’s a live recording but this year it was pre-recorded. The finale was supposed to air at 9pm EST, as usual. But, fans noticed that it was released at 8:35pm EST. Viewers also had the option to fast forward through the episode if they wanted.

So, instead of fans finding out all at once, people could fast forward through to see who won. Which completely lacks the usual hype surrounding the Love Island USA finale. It also lends itself to spoilers on the internet, with people sharing that Bryce and Trinity had won.

There have been tons of production mistakes this season, so maybe they’re trying something new out for a change. But the internet is divided on whether these changes are good, or ruin some of the Love Island USA magic.

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