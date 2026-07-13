Which Love Island USA season eight stars could cash in the most outside the villa?

Love Island USA has never really been about the $100,000 prize. Most of the fame and money shows up after the finale, through brand deals and other opportunities. So, who exactly from the season eight Love Island USA cast could make the most money after the show?

Melanie Moreno

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Melanie might have the best positioned brand deal resume of anyone this season. And she doesn’t even know it yet. Fans were outraged at her relationship with Sincere, and some have taken it to the next level.

Over a dozen big-named companies like JetBlue, Outback Steakhouse, StubHub, and more. have publicly offered her freee vacations, lifetime skincare, and cheesesteaks for life if she’d just dump him. It was a viral marketing stunt, but now those brands are actively looking to work with her.

Bryce Detloff and Trinity Tatum

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Bryce and Trinity look like this season’s version of Kordell and Serena. They were the steady couple who fans fell in love with, and ended up as the winners of the season.

Trinity was the first season eight Islander to his one million Instagram followers, and they’re the kind of “safe” and loveable couple that brands are dying to collab with. Bryce is already a model too, so maybe his experience will come in handy and they’ll become the new social media icons from Love Island USA season eight.

Caleb McDaniel

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Caleb didn’t even make it to the finale, but he might be the season’s biggest social media success story. He’s the most followed Love Island season eight boy by far, with over a million followers. And, he’s recently been spotted with Nic from season seven in Vegas at a DJ set. So, he’s definitely reaching out and connecting with the right people so far. We have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of Caleb yet.

Aniya Harvey

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Aniya was this season’s runner-up alongside Carl, and besides Bryce and Trinity, they were easily one of the most wholesome couples in the villa. Everyone loved their connection, and as the daughter of an NBA star, we know she’s only going to get more popular. The brand deals should be lining up for Aniya right now with her connections and storyline from Love Island USA season eight.

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