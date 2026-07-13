Wait, does Sarover have a new boyfriend amid her Love Is Blind UK divorce from Kal?

Sarover appeared to be single on Love Is Blind UK: After The Altar, while her estranged husband has moved on. She confronted him at the reunion, but now people are convinced she’s hard-launching a new boyfriend: as she’s shared videos with a certain co-star.

They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently, from having afternoon tea with their parents, to singing High School Musical together, and to be honest, they could just be besties. He even went to her business Pilates event, and turned up as the only male!

However, there’s no confirmation Sarover has a boyfriend, but she has been hanging out with actor and content creator Edward Pishiyski a lot. He starred in Downton Abbey and Black Mirror, but for now, it just looks like they post friendly vibes and make dating jokes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarover Kaur Aujla (@saroveraujla)

She’s undergoing divorce from Kal Pasha, who has been publicly sharing snaps with his new fitness girlfriend, Sabz. Now though, Sarover and Demola are sharing loads of updates together, and people are asking if they’re hard-launching a relationship.

When someone told them they “approve of whatever this is,” Sarover replied, “😆❤️.” Well, she didn’t deny the dating rumours, with Demola recently commenting on her post promoting the show, “Family 🖤… I loved my first afternoon tea ☕️ 🙌🏿.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarover Kaur Aujla (@saroveraujla)

They promised each other they’d go for another afternoon tea with their ‘rents. Demola wrote in a new post: “And that’s a wrap. As one chapter closes, another begins. 🖤 With Love Is Blind: After the Altar now out, this journey officially comes to an end.”

When Demola hosted an AMA on Reddit nine months ago, someone asked if he’s dating and he replied: “Still a hopeless romantic, maybe even a sucker for love, and I know my ride or die is either around the corner or hiding in this Reddit thread.” Hmmm!

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