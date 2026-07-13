Wait, has anyone on Love Island ever kept the $100,000 prize money all for themselves?

During the season finale of Love Island, one islander in the winning couple has the chance to choose to split the prize money with their partner, or keep it all for themselves. So, has anyone on Love Island ever kept the $100,000 prize money all for themselves?

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If you’re unfamiliar with how Love Island works, at the season finale the winning couple receives two envelopes. One is the lucky one with the $100,000 and the other has nothing. They’re randomly chosen for who gets which envelope, so it’s completely by luck.

Whoever receives the winning envelope gets asked if they want to split the prize money with their partner or not. So, it’s completely possible that they take all the money for themselves and don’t split it. Which would be the craziest thing ever to happen on Love Island.

So, has it actually ever happened before? Unfortunately, no because that would’ve made for some iconic TV.

Ultimately, every winning couple from every single season of Love Island so far, across all countries, has chosen to share the money. However, there was a jaw-dropping moment on Love Island Australia where one islander chose money over love.

During the second to last episode on Love Island Australia season seven, Sophie Monk offered the remaining 10 islanders a one time offer to take home $20k. But, it was under the condition that you immediately leave the villa and your partner gets instantly dumped with no money.

Dylan Towolawi, a returning Islander from the previous season, actually chose the money and instantly dumped his partner Kodi from the villa. He walked away with $20k in his pocket, and she had nothing.

That wasn’t even the worst part. The $20k that Dylan left with actually came out of the prize pot for the winner’s, so the winning couple received $30k instead of $5ok.

So, while no winning couple has ever failed to split the final prize, there was a mid-season money-over-love choice that was shocking.

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