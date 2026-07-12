How long all the Love Island USA winners have lasted before splitting up after the finale

With the Love Island USA season eight finale on Sunday, we’re curious to know how the previous winning couples have fared outside of the villa. So, how long have all the Love Island USA winners have lasted before splitting up after the finale?

Season one – Elizabeth and Zac

Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli coupled up on day one in the villa, and eventually became boyfriend/girlfriend during the season. They ended up winning the series, but broke up in August 2019, shortly after the show finished filming.

Season two – Justine and Caleb

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew coupled up on day 12 of season two. They ended up breaking up only three months after winning the $100,000.

Season three – Korey and Olivia

Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser ended up splitting in November, 2021, just a few months after the show ended. Korey shared in a statement to Instagram saying: “It took me all the way to now to say something because I didn’t want to believe it was real but this was a mutual decision to take a step back in our relationship and just be friends for now.”

Season four – Timmy and Zeta

Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison coupled up on day one and started together the entire season. Five months after the finale in January 2023, the couple ended up breaking up.

Season five – Hannah and Marco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Antonio Donatelli (@marcoadonatelli)

This might be the greatest success story from Love Island USA, as Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are still together and are getting married! They got engaged in May 2025, about two years after the show ended, becoming the first Love Island USA winning couple to do so. Their wedding is set for December, 2026, and we can’t wait!

Season six – Kordell and Serena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Page (@serenaapagee)

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are still together as of now. They’ve navigated long-distance, life outside the villa, and Kordell even relocated to Los Angeles to be closer to Serena. We’re rooting for them.

Season seven – Amaya and Bryan

We were honestly rooting for Amaya “papaya” Epsinal and Bryan Arenales. But the couple confirmed their split on August 27, 2025, just weeks after leaving the villa. Ironically, they were the first Latino couple to win in the franchise’s history. They beat out Nic and Olandria, who were the season seven runner-ups, and who are still together today.

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