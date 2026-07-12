A much-needed update on Love Is Blind UK’s Kieran and Meg, the only succesful S2 couple

Love Is Blind UK: After The Altar is out, so here’s an update on what Kieran and Megan have been up to since season two of the dating show.

It’s already been almost a year since we watched the second season of Love Is Blind UK, which ended disastrously, to say the least. Of the five couples who ended up together, only one remained married. In a shock reveal, we found out that both Billy and Ashleigh and Kal and Sarover had called it quits after the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg (@meganjupp)

But one couple are still together – and living their best lives. Megan and Kieran have been sharing their lovely married life together, from going on holidays to having a bigger wedding celebration outside of LIB.

“It’s been fun, the last year we’ve done so much. We’ve gone on holidays and travelling, just trying to really enjoy as much time together as possible,” Kieran said in an interview with Stellar late last year.

“We’ve pretty much spent every hour of every day together. Obviously, since the shows come out, we’ve been trying to lay low so we don’t spoil the ending on anyone. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fill Your Kupp (@fillyourkupp)

The couple are still focused on building their life together before they rush into having children. They run a podcast together called Fill Your Kupp – a play on Keiran’s name and Megan’s last name – where they give dating advice in a weekly agony aunt style.

Megan is still working as a professional dancer while also sharing content as a beauty and fashion influencer. She’s the co-founder of Vibe Tribe Dance, who, according to their website, “offer personalised dance parties for Hen-Do’s & birthdays, pop-up workshops/events and wedding dance packages”.

Kieran has also stuck to his pre-pod career, including influencing and working at Los Ratones as a General Manager and Part Owner, according to his LinkedIn. He also freelances as a Business Development Director at Ear to the Ground.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.